This Video Doesn’t Show Bulldozer Action Against Accused in Tripura BSF Attack

advertisement
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Tripura administration taking action after the recent attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district.
What is the claim?: According to the posts, the video purportedly shows the Tripura administration taking action using a bulldozer against those accused in the case of the attack on the BSF.
(Archived versions of more claims can be found here, here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the video predates the BSF attack in Tripura.
The video shows a shop being demolished during eviction in Bangladesh.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a video sharing similar visuals with the logo for Bangla Post.
We also noticed the video mentions the location, Diabari, in Bangla.
Following this, we went through the official Facebook account of Daily Bangla Post and found the original video.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned, "Shop Demolished During Eviction; Young Woman Left Distraught | DiaBari | Bangla Post" (translated from Bangla to English)
This indicates that the video predates the BSF attack in Tripura.
Diabari is located in the city of Dhaka, Bangladesh.
The Facebook account of Radio Pamda News also shared the video, stating it shows a shop being demolished during an eviction, leaving a young woman helpless.
Conclusion: The video dates back to August and is unrelated to the BSF attack in Tripura.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)