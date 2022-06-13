Fact-Check: 2021 Video From Etawah Falsely Linked to Recent Violence in Kanpur

A video showing police personnel dressed in riot gear, where one of the officers speaks over the phone, is being widely shared on social media platforms.

The police official says, "They have stones and bricks, they've hit me with stones too, sir. These BJP people had brought bombs too, the MLA and district president. Vimal Bhadauria was with them."

The video is being shared to claim that it was taken during the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, where violence broke out in parts of the city when some people tried to force shopkeepers to bring down shutters to protest against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

However, this video is not linked to the recent violence. It dates back to 2021 and shows violence during Etawah's Panchayat polls.