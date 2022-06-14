Old Clip of Fight in Bareilly Shared as ‘Muslims Using Illegal Arms’ in Kanpur

A video showing two people bearing arms amid a ruckus, is being widely shared on social media, to claim that people from the Muslim community in Kanpur indiscriminately fired guns during the recent violence that broke out in the city.

This was on the back of the remarks made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks regarding Prophet Muhammad.

However, the claim is false as the video predates the Kanpur violence.

We found news reports from May 2021, which said that two groups from the same community clashed in Dhaura Tanda in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly over prices of bovine meat at the local meat shop.