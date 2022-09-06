Clash Between BJP and TRS Workers in Telangana Shared as From Gujarat

The viral video is from Telangana and dates back to February 2022.
A short video showing people with pink scarves chasing and attacking others wearing scarves with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) logo on them is being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that BJP workers were attacked when they showed up at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with party flags in Gujarat.
However, the claim is false. The viral video shows a clash between Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and BJP workers in Telangana's Jangaon in February 2022. The clash erupted after TRS workers burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his remarks on the state's hasty formation in Rajya Sabha on 8 February.
The video is being shared to claim that BJP workers were attacked in Gujarat when they showed up at a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with party flags.
In one part of the video, we saw a board that read 'Jangaon Traffic Police.'
The board reads 'Jangaon Traffic Police.'
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the video with relevant keywords on YouTube. The search led us to a video on OneIndia's verified YouTube channel, which was uploaded on 10 February 2022.
The video was uploaded on 10 February 2022.
Here, we saw that the visuals from this report matched the ones in the viral claim.
The same still is seen in both videos.
A man in a green shirt, another one with a red backpack who is holding a camera, and a pink frill in the background can be seen in both screenshots.
One can see the same elements after comparing both the videos.
The video mentioned that the clash took place between TRS and BJP workers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi commented on Telangana's hasty formation in the Parliament.
We looked for news reports on the incident. As per a report by The Hindu, TRS workers were protesting over Modi's comments and planned to burn an effigy of the prime minister at the Town Centre.
Jangaon Police reached the area and arrested BJP workers and the situation was brought under control, reported The New Indian Express.
Team WebQoof had previously debunked a video of the same incident in February this year, when it was shared to falsely claim that BJP workers were being attacked in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the state's Assembly elections.
Evidently, the video does not show BJP workers being attacked after bringing party flags to a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Gujarat.
