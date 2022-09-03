PM's Remarks on Malnutrition During 'Mann Ki Baat' Shared With Misleading Claim

A message which claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked how devotional songs and events can be a solution for malnutrition, during his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', is being shared across social media platforms.

While it is true that Modi spoke about malnutrition and about devotional events, he didn't say that it was a solution to solve the problem. He was referring to a campaign started in Madhya Pradesh called 'Mera Bachha Campaign' and spoke about how these events were used to spread awareness about malnutrition.