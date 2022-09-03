Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PM's Remarks on Malnutrition During 'Mann Ki Baat' Shared With Misleading Claim

PM's Remarks on Malnutrition During 'Mann Ki Baat' Shared With Misleading Claim

PM Narendra Modi spoke about the role of devotional songs in creating awareness about malnutrition.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: PM Modi's statement about malnutrition was misinterpreted.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-check: PM Modi's statement about malnutrition was misinterpreted.</p></div>

A message which claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked how devotional songs and events can be a solution for malnutrition, during his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', is being shared across social media platforms.

While it is true that Modi spoke about malnutrition and about devotional events, he didn't say that it was a solution to solve the problem. He was referring to a campaign started in Madhya Pradesh called 'Mera Bachha Campaign' and spoke about how these events were used to spread awareness about malnutrition.

Also ReadFact-Check: Are Children in UP Provided This Food Under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme?

CLAIM

The claim was shared by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao, who wrote, "Bhajan as a solution for Malnutrition! That too coming from PM!"

An archive of the post can be seen here.

Ashok Swain, a professor of the Department of Peace and Conflict Research at Uppsala University in Sweden, also tweeted the same claim.

Similar claims shared on social media can be seen here and here.

Also ReadNarendra Modi Promoting Caste-Based Violence? No, the Video Is Clipped
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

WHAT WE FOUND

We looked Modi's recent episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and found the video, which was live streamed on YouTube on 28 August.

In the video, Modi starts talking about malnutrition in India at around 11 minute 53 seconds timestamp mark.

At 12:52, he says, "Can you imagine, how songs, music and bhajans can also be used to solve the problem of malnutrition? It was successfully used in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district under the 'Mera Bachha Campaign'. For this campaign, bhajan-kirtans were organised in the district and nutrition gurus were called in."

We also found an English transcript of this latest episode which, too, carries the same translation and highlights everything that Modi said about malnutrition.

Nowhere in the episode does Modi directly says that devotional songs reduce the issue of malnutrition in the country. It was projected as a method to create awareness.

Also ReadPM Narendra Modi Says All Villages Are Open Defecation Free, but Data Differs

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT