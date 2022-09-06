Fact-Check: Old Video From Indore Shared as Family Being Swept Way in Pakistan

Fact-Check | An old video from Indore has been shared with a claim that it shows the flood situation in Pakistan.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video showing five people getting swept away near what looks like a waterfall has been shared on the internet with a claim that it is from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.
The claim comes while Pakistan is experiencing its worst floods in a decade triggered by torrential rains since 14 June. More than 1,300 people have been killed due to the floods and several thousand have been injured and displaced.
However, we found that the video, which dates back to 2011, was from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. According to news reports, five members of a family were swept away in the waterfall at Patalpani after the water level rose due to a flood after a sudden bout of rainfall.
The video was shared with a caption written in Urdu, which, when translated to English, read, "Flood in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa swept away the whole family."
An archive of the post can be found here.
The video was also shared on Twitter by connecting it to the floods in Pakistan.
We used the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension to extract keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search Google. While going through the search results, we came across a YouTube video posted in 2011 that carried an extended version of the video.
The caption of the video, which was captured on 17 July 2011, said, "Patalpani Accident Indore Full Video."
The video was uploaded in 2011.
Taking a cue from the video's caption, we conducted a keyword search on Google for the incident in Indore and found several news reports.
An article published in NDTV on 18 July 2011 had clips from the viral video. The article said that "five members of a family were swept away in the waterfall at Patalpani after the water level rose suddenly." The report added that two people managed to swim away while the remaining three drowned.
An archive of the article can be found here.
We also found similar reports published in other news publications such as The Indian Express and India Today.
We then conducted another keyword search and found reports about a similar incident that happened in Kohistan, which falls under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Five brothers were swept and a video of the same was available on news portals.
Evidently, an old video from Indore was shared by social media users to claim that it shows a family being swept away in the Pakistan floods.
