Fact-Check: Old Video From Indore Shared as Family Being Swept Way in Pakistan

A video showing five people getting swept away near what looks like a waterfall has been shared on the internet with a claim that it is from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

The claim comes while Pakistan is experiencing its worst floods in a decade triggered by torrential rains since 14 June. More than 1,300 people have been killed due to the floods and several thousand have been injured and displaced.

However, we found that the video, which dates back to 2011, was from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. According to news reports, five members of a family were swept away in the waterfall at Patalpani after the water level rose due to a flood after a sudden bout of rainfall.