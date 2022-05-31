ADVERTISEMENT
7 People Killed After Truck, Ambulance Collide in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly
All the people in the ambulance, including the driver, died. The six passengers in it belonged to the same family.
Seven people were killed on Tuesday, 31 May, after a collision between an ambulance and a truck in Fatehganj Police Station area of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
According to Rohit Singh Sajwan, SSP Bareilly, the ambulance was coming from Delhi. One of them was ill and they were returning from a health check-up at AIIMS Delhi.
The six passengers were members of the same family. All the people in the ambulance, including the driver, died. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem.
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
