BJP Sweeps All 26 seats in Assam's KAAC Polls; 'Historic Results,' Says PM Modi
The BJP secured 2,25,999 votes while the Congress, which fielded 24 seats, managed 60,760 votes.
Assam's ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 13 June, swept the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls, winning all 26 seats in the tribal body.
The BJP secured 2,25,999 votes while the Congress, which fielded candidates on 24 seats, managed 60,760 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested 10 seats, bagged 15,513 votes.
Reacting to the victory, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row... Assam is on its way to becoming Congress mukt. After drawing blank in Rajya Sabha and Guwahati municipal polls, the party has now zero member in KAAC. In fact, Congress has lost all the eight elections held in the past one year in Assam."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah also had words of praises for BJP workers.
The KAAC had gone to polls on 8 June.
Altogether 154 candidates contested the polls, which saw a turnout of 77.96 percent of the 7,03,298 voters and saw some stray incidents of violence.
The KAAC, spread across two districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong and four subdivisions of Diphu, Bokajan, Howraghat and Hamren, consists of 30 members, of which four members are nominated.
(With inputs from IANS)
