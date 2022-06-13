Protesters Burning National Flag in Pakistan Falsely Claimed as From India

A photo, showing a group of people burning an upside-down Indian national flag, is going viral on social media with the claim that Muslims are burning the Indian flag in India.

This comes amid protests across the country on Friday, 10 June, over the remarks made by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

However, this photo was taken in Lahore, Pakistan, where supporters of religious groups burned the Indian flag during a protest against Sharma on 9 June 2022.