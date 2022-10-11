No, This Video Doesn't Show Gujarat BJP Leader Distributing Chicken and Liquor

A video showing a group of people distributing chicken and a bottle of liquor mostly to men dressed in khaki uniforms is being shared as a video from Gujarat with a claim that the a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader did so ahead of the elections.

However, we found that the video is from Warangal, Telangana and it shows Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, Rajanala Srihari, distributing chicken and liquor to party workers on Dussehra.