Clip of Empty Chairs at PM Modi’s Event in Gujarat Shared With Misleading Claim

Fact-check: Nobody came to attend PM Modi's event in Gujarat? Video shared with a misleading claim.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing empty chairs inside a venue, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech is playing on big screens, is going viral on social media with a claim that only a handful of people attended Modi's event held in Modhera, Gujarat on Sunday, 9 October.
However, several videos from the event show that the venue was crowded during Modi's speech. This was corroborated by several reporters, who attended the event. We also found that the video which shows empty chairs, was taken after the event was over and people started leaving.
As Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, the video is being shared to claim that is popularity in his home state is dwindling and people didn't show up for his event.
An archive can be seen here.
An archive can be seen here.
We found the full video of the event on Narendra Modi's official YouTube channel, which was live streamed on 9 October. The video was from Modhera village, where the prime minister laid the foundation stone for multiple projects.
At several points in the video, the crowd at the venue could be seen.
(Note: Swipe to see screenshots from the LIVE video.)
Screenshots from the LIVE video.
Screenshots from the LIVE video.
Screenshots from the LIVE video.
Screenshots from the LIVE video.
At around 39-minute mark, the camera pans from one side to the other and shows a jam-packed room.
We also compared these visuals with the viral clip to prove that it was from the same event.
Comparison between the viral clip and YouTube LIVE.
BJP Gujarat President CR Paatil also shared visuals from the event on his Facebook page, which showed a crowded venue.
Further, in the viral clip, one can notice an empty stage.
A local reporter from Gujarat, who was present at the event and didn't wish to be named, told The Quint that the viral video was taken after Modi finished his speech and people started leaving the venue. He added that the venue was fully packed during the address.
He also pointed out that the screen seen in the video is playing Modi's recorded speech.
Another reporter provided us the same information and said that the viral clip was shot after the event got over.
Clearly, Modi's event in Gujarat gathered a huge crowd and the claim on social media is misleading.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)