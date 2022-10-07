MP Police's Punishment for Miscreants Playing Trumpets Stirs Twitter Debate
What do you think of this?
As the festival season begins, people come out on the streets to celebrate the joyous occasions together. But unfortunately, some people use this opportunity to create nuisance instead.
Some men from Jabalpur were harassing passers-by by blowing trumpets in their ears on the occasion of Dussehra. This was obviously creating a lot of disturbance, and here's what the police did. Their notorious actions were causing obvious trouble to the people and the complaints were registered by the police officials there.
The police sprung into action, and decided to give the troublemakers a taste of their own medicine. The cops identified these mischievous elements and blew trumpets in their ears as they had done to others. In the video, one can see how these men looked distraught and apologised for their actions after being punished.
This step taken by the Jabalpur police has garnered a mixed response from netizens. While some appreciated the swift action by the police, others criticised the cops for handling the situation poorly. Read the comments:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.