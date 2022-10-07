MP Police's Punishment for Miscreants Playing Trumpets Stirs Twitter Debate

As the festival season begins, people come out on the streets to celebrate the joyous occasions together. But unfortunately, some people use this opportunity to create nuisance instead.

Some men from Jabalpur were harassing passers-by by blowing trumpets in their ears on the occasion of Dussehra. This was obviously creating a lot of disturbance, and here's what the police did. Their notorious actions were causing obvious trouble to the people and the complaints were registered by the police officials there.