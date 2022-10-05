2021 Video From Punjab Shared as 'Massive Crowd at AAP's Gujarat Rally

A video, which shows a massive crowd with some people sitting on top of buses while listening to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is being shared with a claim that the video is from Gujarat, where elections are due later this year.

However, we found that the claim is false and the video is from a Kisan Maha Sammelan, which was organised by the party in Punjab's Moga district in March 2021. This was ahead of the Assembly elections in the state that were held in 2022.