'Normies Will Say This is...': How Cloud Seeding Myths Skew Climate Facts

However, multiple climate scientists note that quantities of silver iodide used in cloud seeding is minimal, and hence is safe for humans. For instance, the ratio of silver iodide used in the mixture to induce rain in Delhi on 28 October was 20 percent, with the remaining 80 percent composed of rock salt and common salt, according to IIT Kanpur Director Agarwal.

However, there's still a need for a thorough understanding of its long-term effects. A 2016 study published in Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety found that when cloud seeding is carried out in a specific geographical area multiple times, it could "moderately affect" the flora and fauna in both terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. Other experts have flagged that it can potentially contaminate soil and affect groundwater quality.

As a polarising subject, the jury might still be out on the effectiveness of cloud seeding and its long-term impacts. But politicising the issue and spreading misinformation only stall progress and divert attention from the urgent climate actions needed—from building resilience and advancing mitigation measures to improving forecasting and strengthening disaster preparedness. At the same time, it make things harder for climate journalists, who are often left defending the reality of climate change.