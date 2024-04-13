The Interplay of Food Security, Economic Perception and Govt Policy in India

Furthermore, a surplus of grains empowers households to diversify their diets, allocating resources toward acquiring supplementary food items such as fruits, vegetables, and proteins. Such dietary diversity is pivotal for ensuring balanced nutrition, mitigating deficiencies in crucial vitamins, minerals, and proteins, and consequently bolstering overall health outcomes, particularly in vulnerable demographics like children and pregnant women.

Moreover, heightened grain accessibility contributes to bolstering food security by shielding households from the adverse impacts of food shortages and market price fluctuations. A reliable supply of subsidized or free grains enables individuals and families to navigate economic crises and emergencies with greater resilience, reducing the prevalence of food insecurity within communities.