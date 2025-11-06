'Our PhD Research Can Help Farmers, But Maharashtra Govt Halted Our Fellowship'

advertisement
For the past two years, the Maharashtra government hasn't disbursing fellowship funds to PhD scholars in agriculture across the state.
As a research student at the Department of Agronomy at Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth Rahuri, a state agricultural university in Maharashtra, I'm one among the over 200 scholars who are now struggling to continue with our research to complete our PhDs.
Earlier, the Maharashtra government used to provide fellowships under various schemes for scholars like us to pursue our research. For the last two years, we the students haven't received any funds under these schemes.
I come from an agricultural background. To continue my PhD research without a fellowship is not something I can manage.
Research is not a matter of a few thousand rupees; the costs can go up to Rs 20 lakh. If I were to break down the costs for chemical analysis, say, I were to break down, say, the costs for chemical analysis, each test to examine nanotechnology-based materials under a microscope costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000.
Apart from that, the fees of state agricultural universities can be up to Rs 1 lakh per year.
Tejaswini Bhadre, a PhD scholar of Agricultural Economics, echoed my sentiment when she said:
The challenge becomes even more steep for women scholars, who have fought social pressures and prejudices to reach the level of a PhD, only to be held back now because of lack of funds.
For Utkarsha Dhemre, a fellow scholar from Naigaon village in Amravati district, her research, which can help improve the overall health of soil through organic fertilisers, has become a burden for her family.
The government needs to understand that the research we are conducting—in innovation, sustainability, and soil health—can directly help reduce the crisis faced by farmers across Maharashtra.
It’s no secret how rampant farmer suicides are in the state. Data from the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation department shows that 767 farmers died by suicide in the first quarter of 2025, and 2,635 cases were recorded in 2024.
There are clear indications that agriculture needs urgent help, that farmers’ issues need to be addressed. We, as researchers, are working for that same goal. But without government support, how are we supposed to continue?
Despite repeated requests, the government has not responded to our appeals. We have written over 100 applications to the Maharashtra government, but our demand still hasn’t been fulfilled.
Students are not asking for money for their homes—they are asking for funds for their research. We request the Prime Minister to speak to our Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and tell him that students urgently need fellowships.
If we truly want to take this country forward with campaigns like Make in India, and dream of becoming a 'Vishwaguru', then our agricultural research must be strong. We have to stop farmer suicides and ensure food security for all.
I humbly request the government to disburse the fellowships at the earliest, so that our research, and the dreams of countless farmers we represent, do not die midway.
(The Quint has reached out to the Higher and Technical Education Department, Government of Maharashtra about the delay in disbursing the funds. Their response is awaited. The story would be updated as and when they respond.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)