Old Clip of Vasundhara Raje Speaking on Call Falsely Linked to Rajasthan Polls

Fact-check: An old video of Vasundhara Raje congratulating someone over the phone is being falsely linked to the recent Rajasthan assembly elections.
A video showing former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje talking on the phone and congratulating someone is going viral on social media.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a Facebook post shared by 'First India' on 12 August 2021.
The caption stated that it showed Raje congratulating Neeraj Chopra for winning gold in Tokyo Olympics.
The video shows Raje congratulating Neeraj Chopra in 2021.
We also found this video on Raje's official Instagram account.
It was shared on 11 August 2021 and the caption stated that it shows Raje speaking with Chopra after his victory at Tokyo Olympics.
More context about the conversation: On 7 August 2021, Chopra won gold at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for throwing 87.58 meters in the men's javelin throw competition.
Conclusion: An old video of Vasundhara Raje congratulating someone over the phone is being falsely linked to the recent Rajasthan assembly elections.
