Qatar Releases Ex-Indian Navy Men; Misinformation About Same Was Viral Earlier

(Editor's Note: This fact-check was first published in December 2023, when there was no official announcement regarding the cancellation of the death sentence given to eight former Indian Navy servicemen. However, on 12 February 2024, the Qatari government released the veterans.)

A claim with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on the internet stating that Qatar has "cancelled the death sentence" that was handed out to eight former Indian Navy servicemen in October.

This comes after PM Modi met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani during the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday, 1 December.