'Speaking Against Muslims Also Wrong': SGPC Slams BJP Leader For Hate Speech

A hate speech by a BJP leader at a rally in Rajasthan's Tijara targeting the Muslims and Sikhs, has sparked a standoff between Sikh bodies and the BJP.
The hate speech was made by former BJP candidate Sandeep Dayma in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP's present candidate from Tijara, Mahant Balaknath.
Though the leader has issued an apology, Sikh bodies including the SGPC are not willing to relent.
What Did the BJP Leader Say?
Dayma had said, “If the Congress candidate wins from this constituency, the number of masjids and gurdwaras will rise and that will be problematic for people living here.” He threatened that these would be uprooted once his party came to power.
Adityanath can be seen clapping after Dayma's speech.
SGPC Slams BJP Leader
After protests by Sikh bodies, Dayma issued an apology saying that he meant to say "Masjids and Madrassas" and ended up saying "Masjids and Gurdwaras".
Apex Sikh body, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has taken strong exception to Dayma's apology as well.
The SGPC said that Dayma "should be ashamed" as "speaking against religious places of Muslims is equally condemnable as Gurdwaras".
This is what the SGPC posted on X.
The SGPC's statement was hailed by a number of Muslims as a great expression of solidarity.
The SGPC had earlier demanded an apology from Dayma as well as UP CM Yogi Adityanath who was present at the rally when the hate speech was made.
Sikh bodies have been protesting in Tijara as well against Dayma's remarks.
Battle for Tijara
Tijara is witnessing a highly polarised election campaign, especially with the BJP fielding Balaknath, who is alleged to have made hate speeches in the past.
In September Balaknath had allegedly made a speech in Udaipur saying that Santan Dharm will cut of the heads of "people who spread disunity".
The Congress has fielded a Muslim candidate in Tijara, Imran Khan, who was earlier with the BSP.
Muslims account for 37 percent and Sikhs roughly 3 percent of the population in Tijara.
