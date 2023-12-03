Rajasthan Election Results: Who will be the Next CM? Will BJP Look Beyond Raje?

The BJP is heading for a narrow majority in the Rajasthan Assembly elections. The state has maintained its 25-year record of voting out the incumbent and alternating between the Congress and the BJP. In this period, politics of the state has been dominated by two leaders - Congress' Ashok Gehlot and BJP's Vasundhara Raje.

But this time is different. The BJP didn't project Raje as its CM candidate, unlike 2013. In 2018, of course, she was the incumbent CM.

The big question now is: will BJP make Raje the CM again? And if not, then who will be the next CM of Rajasthan?

Here are the BJP's CM probables in Rajasthan.