Amit Malviya Calls Real Video of BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Byte a ‘Deepfake'

National president of the Youth Congress Srinivas BV – along with other Congress-linked accounts – shared a short video byte of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MP and candidate from Azamgarh, Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua'.

What did Yadav say?: In the clip, Yadav spoke in Hindi, where he said, "Modiji has stopped it, you tell me, does he have even a single child? Tell me, does Yogiji have a child? So Modiji and Yogiji have stopped unemployment by saying that they will not do it (have children), so who is increasing unemployment?"