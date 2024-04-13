No, This Video Does Not Show People Attacking Ashok Tanwar’s Car in Sirsa

A video of several people attacking a car is being shared to claim that it shows a recent incident of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Sirsa candidate Ashok Tanwar's car being attacked.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have said, "Ashok Tanwar is the BJP candidate from Sirsa. Earlier he enjoyed the confidence of Rahul Gandhi & was Haryana PCC chief. He defected, now his constituency is chasing him away. PS : this wasn't a one off, such scenes are being witnessed, across Haryana."
The post had garnered over 45 thousand views on the platform. Archives of more such claims can be viewed here, here, and here.
What is the truth?: The viral claim is false. The video has been available online since 2021 and reportedly shows people attacking Deputy Speaker of Haryana Ranbir Singh Gangwa's car.
How did we find out?: At first, we noticed a watermark on the video that said "Bharat News" and "PB News".
Taking this forward, we performed an advanced keyword search on YouTube in Hindi using the words "भारत न्यूज़ सिरसा गाड़ी." (Bharat News Sirsa Car)
This directed us to a longer version of the viral video uploaded on an unverified channel named "Pahredar Bharat News."
It was published on 11 July 2021 and its title when translated to English said, "Big news - Sirsa CDLU arrival proved costly for Deputy Speaker, farmers broke Ranbir Gangwa's car."
News reports: A report published in The Hindu said that the official car of Gangwa was allegedly attacked in Sirsa by several protestors. It mentioned that the protest was against the then farm laws introduced by the central government.
The report mentioned that the protestors smashed rear windscreen with stones.
The Sirsa police had booked around 100 people and had arrested five people in connection with the case.
Mirror Now, too, had uploaded similar visuals of the incident but from a different angle on their official YouTube channel.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is old and does not show BJP Sirsa candidate Ashok Tanwar getting attacked.
