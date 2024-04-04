'Blame it on AI': How 'Deepfakes' Become an Easy Excuse to Dismiss Reality

When a video of two women playing with Holi colours inside a Delhi Metro went viral, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tried to shrug off responsibility by alleging that "deepfake technology may have been used" to create the viral video.

Deepfake videos are synthetic media made with artificial intelligence technology that try to portray something that isn't true.

In this case, however, the video was authentic and was created by a content creator named Preeti Morya. Fact-checkers, including, The Quint's WebQoof team, were able to find enough evidence to prove that the girls did shoot the video inside a Delhi metro.