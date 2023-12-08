False Claims About BJP’s Number of Seats in the Recent Assembly Polls Go Viral!

Fact-Check: This claim is false. BJP did not secure these numbers in the assembly elections.
Following the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recent Assembly elections, a viral social media post has claimed that the party secured seats in the multiples of 56 in the three states.
How did we find out?: We looked for the party-wise election results on the ECI website.
Chhattisgarh: The BJP won 54 seats and emerged as the leading party in Chhattisgarh. It did not win 56 seats as claimed in the viral post.
Madhya Pradesh: The BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh secured 163 seats and not 168 seats as claimed.
Rajasthan: The party won in the state by securing 115 seats and not 112 as claimed in the viral post.
Here is the party-wise results provided by the ECI.
State Assembly Elections: Out of the five states that went to polls, the BJP secured a victory in three states, except Telangana, where Congress won, and Mizoram, where the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has come to power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attributed this victory to the voters and the party workers.
Conclusion: Clearly, the viral post is false. The BJP did not win seats in the multiples of 56 in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
