BBC Report on Northeast Delhi Riots Wrongly Shared as ‘Violence in Tripura'

A nearly three-minute long video, which shows shots of arson, destruction and people speaking about communal violence, is being widely shared across social media platforms to claim that it is from Tripura.

While sharing the video, users praised BBC for reporting on the communal violence in the state.

However, we found that the video is a BBC report from 2020. Towards the end of the clip, the reporter can be heard speaking about Delhi and Delhi police. The Quint was also able to corroborate the video's events with its own reports and footage related to the violence across northeast Delhi.