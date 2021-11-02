No, 'Eupatorium Perfoliatum 200 CH' Can't Cure Dengue in Two Days

A post claiming that a homoeopathic medicine called 'Eupatorium Perfoliatum 200 CH' can cure dengue in just two days has gone viral on social media platforms.

The claim comes at the backdrop of increased number of dengue cases in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and some other states.

However, we found that while the medicine is one of the drugs that is prescribed for dengue fever, the claim that it can cure the disease in two days is false.

We also spoke with doctors who said that one should not take the medicine without consulting a homeopathic doctor as the symptoms of the patient should match the drug.