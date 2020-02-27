Here Are the Names of Those Who Lost their Lives in Delhi Violence
The death toll in the northeast Delhi violence has risen to 34, according to a senior Delhi Health Department official, as of 27 February 2020.
Here are the names of some of the victims who died in the violence, released by GTB Hospital where victims are being treated. The list is incomplete, since full information on identities of all the victims is awaited. The story will be updated, as and when new information emerges.
- Deepak, 34 years old, Mandoli
- Unknown male, 30 years old, Mata Mandi Bhajanpura
- Ishak Khan, 24 years old, Kabir Nagar, Welcome
- Mohammed Mudassar, 30 years old, Gali No 2 Mustafabad
- Vir Bhan, 50 years old, Vijay Park, Maujpur
- Mohammed Mubarak Hussain, 28 years old, Vijay Park, Maujpur
Loading...
- Shan Mohammed, 35 years old, Loni
- Pravesh, 48 years old, Bapu Ram Chowk, Maujpur
- Unknown female, 70 years old, unknown location
- Zakir, 24 years old, New Mustafabad
- Unknown male, 40 years old, unknown location
- Mehtab, 22 years old, Brijpuri
- Asfak, 22 years old, Mustafabad
- Unknown male, 22 years old, unknown location
- Unknown male, 25 years old, unknown location
- Rahul Solanki, 26 years old, Babu Nagar
- Shahid, 25 years old, Mustafabad
- Mohammed Furkan, 30 years old, Kardampuri
- Rahul Thakur, 23 years old, Brijpuri
- Ratan Lal, 42 years old, Gokalpuri
- Ankit Sharma, 26 years old, Chand Bagh Pulia
- Dilbar, unknown age, Chaman Park
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )