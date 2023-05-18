Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Shares Old, Manipulated Graphic on Power Cuts

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared a graph on his Twitter handle which talked about daily power cuts in different states in India.

He claimed that the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi were criticised for providing free electricity, and people suspected that both states will experience power cuts. But, both Punjab and Delhi experience the lowest power cuts in the country.

However, we found that Kejriwal's claims didn't align with the truth.

Firstly, the graph was published by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) in 2020, when Punjab had a Congress government under the leadership of Amarinder Singh, and not AAP.

Further, the graph's screenshot has been manipulated to show Punjab on the second last position, while the original one showed Kerala.