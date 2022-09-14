Ahmedabad: 8 Labourers Die As Lift Crashes In Under-Construction Building

Eight labourers were killed on Wednesday, 14 September, as an under-construction building's elevator crashed in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, according to the police.

The building was being constructed near the Gujarat University campus in Ahmedabad.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha told PTI.