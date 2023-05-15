Altered Video of Hrithik Roshan Expressing Support To Imran Khan Goes Viral

A video of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan purportedly expressing support towards former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is going viral on social media.

In the video, Roshan can be heard saying, "I know who is Imran Khan. I request all my fans from everywhere to voice out and support Imran Khan out of humanity."

This comes after Khan was granted granted bail after being arrested on Tuesday, 9 May in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case by Rangers.