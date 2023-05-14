Edited Clip Shared as Actor Akshay Kumar Condemning Imran Khan’s Arrest

Fact-Check | The video has been edited to add the audio and is being shared with a misleading claim.
A video of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is being shared on social media platforms with users claiming that the actor is condemning the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
What about the video?: In the 13 seconds-long clip, Kumar can be heard supporting Khan and asking people to unite over Khan's arrest.
How did we find out?: We first noticed that the audio and the video were not in sync. Kumar could also be seen pointing towards a device on his hand.
Taking this as a cue, we performed a keyword search led us to a YouTube video uploaded on the official channel of fitness company GOQii.
The video was uploaded on 22 November 2019.
It was titled, "Akshay Kumar Talks About the GOQii Vital ECG and Heart Health."
In the video, Kumar can be heard saying that he is the company's brand ambassador. He can seen endorsing the ECG device of the company.
A comparison between the keyframes of both the video proved that that the viral one has been digitally altered to add Kumar's audio about Khan's arrest.
On comparing the keyframes, we found several similarities.
The Quint had fact-checked a similar claim in April which said that the actor had expressed his support towards Palestine. You can read our story here.
Conclusion: An old and edited video is being circulated to falsely claim that Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has condemned the arrest of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.
