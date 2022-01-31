UP Polls: Edited Image Shows Akhilesh Yadav Holding Placard Supporting BJP

We conducted a Google reverse image search on the image and found a Facebook post by Samajwadi Party from 22 January. The post had two photos where Akhilesh Yadav can be seen holding the card.

The text on the placard reads 'नौकरी-रोजगार संकल्प श्रृंखला'

The caption of the post, originally in Hindi, read that the SP chief has announced that if the party comes to power in UP in the upcoming polls, as part of the 'jobs-employment resolution', 22 lakh youths will be given jobs in the Information Technology (IT) sector.

We also found the photos in a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Samajwadi Party.