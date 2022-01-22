Tweet Talking About Aparna Yadav is by an Impostor Account, Not Akhilesh Yadav

The screenshot of a tweet purpotedly by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has gone viral in which he is talking about Aparna Yadav's decision of joining the BJP ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP on Wednesday, 19 January, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh BJP party chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

We found that the tweet, made by the handle called @akhileshyadav, was from an impostor account and was digitally edited to add a verified sign. Akhilesh's original Twitter handle is @yadavakhilesh.