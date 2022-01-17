UP CM Yogi Adityanath Threatened to Join SP? Fake Screenshot Goes Viral

Since, a half logo with the letter 'K New' is visible in the viral screengrab, we looked for the news logo on YouTube and came across the YouTube channel of 'K News India', a TV news channel.

We then scrolled through the videos on their YouTube channel to look into any such news aired by the channel, but couldn't find any.

Next, we compared the viral screengrab with a breaking news graphic plate of the news channel from YouTube.

We matched the viral bulletin with a real bulletin and found that while the 'Breaking News' band and the colour scheme was kept the same, the font doesn't match.