Did Akhilesh Yadav Say Yogi Government Will Bring Progress in Uttar Pradesh? No.

A video from a speech of Former Uttar Pradesh (UP) CM and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has gone viral with a claim that he said the state can only progress if Yogi Adityanath comes to power.

The 11-second video of Yadav is from what seems to be an election campaign rally ahead of the upcoming UP state Assembly elections.

However, we found that the clipped video was edited and presented without proper context to create a false narrative. In his speech, Yadav said that the state could only progress if a "yogya" (able) government was voted into power.