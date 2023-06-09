AI-Generated Image of Tom Cruise With 'Identical Stunt Doubles' Shared As Real

Fact-check: An AI-generated image of Tom Cruise is going viral as a real image of him posing with his stunt doubles.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An image showing three look-alikes of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise posing together for a photograph is going viral on social media.
The claim: Users are sharing it to claim that the image shows Cruise with his 'identical stunt doubles' at the wrap party of Hollywood movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
Is this image real?: We found out that this is not a real photograph and is created using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, Midjourney.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and came across a post on a Facebook group, Midjourney Official.
This post by a user named Ong Hui Woo on 4 June carried several images of Cruise with his 'identical stunt doubles'.
The caption of the post also mentioned that these images were created using an AI-tool, Midjourney.
This is a screenshot of the post made by the AI-artist.
Confirmation from the artist: We reached out to Ong Hui Woo, an AI artist based in Singapore, who confirmed to us that he made several images of Cruise with his doppelgangers on Midjourney.
What is Midjourney?: It is an AI-powered tool which can created realistic images suitable to the given prompts by the users.
We checked more AI-generated images of Cruise on Midjourney with similar commands and came across similar AI-generated images of him with his doppelgangers.
These images was created using Midjourney.
These images was created using Midjourney.
Conclusion: An AI-generated image of Tom Cruise is going viral as a real image of him posing with his stunt doubles.
