AI-Generated Images of Dwayne Johnson 'Praying In Hindu Temple' Viral as Real

Fact-check: The viral set of images showing Dwayne Johnson 'praying in a Hindu temple' are not real but AI-generated images.
A set of three images showing Hollywood actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as 'The Rock', dressed as a Hindu priest carrying a prayer plate in his hands is going viral on social media.
The claim states that Johnson is embracing the Hindu culture by performing prayers inside a temple.
What's the truth?: These images are generated using an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool named Midjourney by photographer and AI-artist Bhargav Valera.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the viral pictures and came across a Facebook post from 22 April.
The post was shared by Bhargav Valera, a photographer and an AI-artist.
It carried three same picture of Johnson which are going viral as real with a caption that states these are 'AI concept art'.
The Quint also reached out to Valera who confirmed to us that these images are not real.
"I created these images using AI-tool, Midjourney,"adds Valera.
What is Midjourney?: It is an AI-powered tool which can created realistic images suitable to the given prompts by the users.
We checked more AI-generated images of Johnson on Midjourney with similar commands and came across similar AI-generated images showing him dressed up in different attires.
