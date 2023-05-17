ADVERTISEMENT

'Mission Impossible 7' Trailer: Tom Cruise Risks His Life With Hayley Atwell

Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One stars Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in the lead roles.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Cinema
1 min read
'Mission Impossible 7' Trailer: Tom Cruise Risks His Life With Hayley Atwell
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The official trailer for Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is finally here, and so is IMF agent Ethan Hunt, aka Tom Cruise. The two-minute-long trailer featured some high-octane, death-defying stunts where Hunt is put to the test with his most challenging missions so far.

The trailer also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the official trailer for the film with fans, Paramount Pictures wrote on Twitter, "Watch the official trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, starring @tomcruise. Only in theatres 14th July in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Watch the trailer here:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is based on the popular television series created by Bruce Geller.

The upcoming film is produced by Cruise and McQuarrie and will hit the silver screen on 14 July.

Also Read

Tom Cruise Jumps off a Plane for a ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Stunt; Fans React

Tom Cruise Jumps off a Plane for a ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Stunt; Fans React

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and cinema

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×