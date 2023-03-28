Fact-Check: Has Anthony Fauci Been Arrested by the Police in New York? No!

(More archives to similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Who is Anthony Fauci?: According to the White House website, Fauci served as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and "helped the country navigate health crises ranging from HIV/AIDS to COVID-19."

Fauci was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.

He stepped down from his government role in December 2022.

What is the truth?: We found no evidence to back the claim of Fauci's arrest.