AI-Generated Images of Pope Francis Wearing Puffer Jacket Goes Viral as Real
This image of Pope Francis wearing a puffer jacket is not real, but an AI-generated image.
An image showing Pope Francis wearing a long white-coloured puffer jacket is going viral on social media with a claim that this is a real image.
How did we find out the truth?: By performing a relevant keyword search, we came across an article by an American website, Buzzfeed News.
The report shared on 28 March carried the viral image and stated that the image was created by Pablo Xavier (31), a construction worker from the Chicago area.
However, the creator's last name was changed in the report as per his request.
The report adds that Xavier creates "funny or psychedelic" images using an AI art tool called Midjourney.
It also states that Xavier envisioned an image of "the Pope wearing a Balenciaga puffer coat and walking the streets of Rome or Paris".
It also carried Xavier's other AI-generated image of the Pope wearing an orange-coloured jacket.
The report also adds that Xavier's account on a content sharing platform, Reddit, has now been suspended after he posted his creations there which went viral.
How does Midjourney work?: We checked more AI-generated images of Pope Francis on Midjourney with similar commands.
We searched similar examples by relevant keyword search on Midjourney and came across several AI-generated images showing the Pope wearing different types of jackets.
