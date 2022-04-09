'Provocative Slogans Led to Karauli Clashes': Rajasthan Cops As Probe Begins

The Rajasthan government has ordered an administrative probe into the incident.
Facing criticism over the handling of communal violence in Rajasthan's Karauli, the state police on Friday, 8 April, said that the organisers were denied permission for both DJs and loudspeakers. The provocative sloganeering of those involved in the rally led to the escalation of the situation, they added.
The Rajasthan government has ordered an administrative probe, led by Home Secretary Kailash Chand Meena, into the incident.
As many as 10 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the case. From the investigation so far, 44 miscreants have been identified by the police, and 105 arrested.
"We will not spare a single person who was a part of the violence, irrespective of their caste, creed or community," the DGP said, adding some people in the rally started raising slogans when they reached minority-dominated area.
Communal clashes erupted in Karauli after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu New Year was allegedly met with stone-pelting, leading to a confrontation between two groups.
In the violence, properties of 80 people, from both religious communities, were damaged.
