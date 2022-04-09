'Provocative Slogans Led to Karauli Clashes': Rajasthan Cops As Probe Begins

Facing criticism over the handling of communal violence in Rajasthan's Karauli, the state police on Friday, 8 April, said that the organisers were denied permission for both DJs and loudspeakers. The provocative sloganeering of those involved in the rally led to the escalation of the situation, they added.

The Rajasthan government has ordered an administrative probe, led by Home Secretary Kailash Chand Meena, into the incident.