After Communal Clashes, Curfew Extended Till 10 April in Rajasthan's Karauli

Over two dozen people sustained injuries in the communal clashes that broke out in Karauli Rajasthan on 2 April.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The curfew imposed in Karauli Nagar Parishad has been extended till 12 am on Sunday, 10 April. It was earlier imposed till Thursday, 7 April.
As per an official statement, the curfew will be relaxed between 9 am and 12 pm daily, during which fruit and vegetable stores, general stores, dairies, fuel stations, and gas agencies will be allowed to function.
On 2 April, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district and mobile internet services were shut down after stones were pelted during a 'Shobha Yatra' procession that day.
Mobile internet services continue to remain suspended in the area.
The police have arrested 46 people and detained seven others after communal clashes erupted in Karauli after a bike rally organised on the occasion of the Hindu new year was allegedly met with stone-pelting, leading to a confrontation between two groups.
The clashes led to arson. Shops and vehicles were set ablaze, while over two dozen people sustained injuries.
A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media, said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."