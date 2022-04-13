Old Video of Man From Nizamabad Falsely Linked to Karauli Violence

A video which shows police sirens blaring in the background and a man recording a selfie video seemingly mocking the situation, thereby issuing a threat, is being shared on social media linking it to the violence in Karauli, Rajasthan, that happened on 2 April during the celebration of Hindu New Year.

The incident happened when a bike rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated market area and it was met with stone-pelting which snowballed into arson and violence, injuring over two dozen people.

However, we found that the video in question is from Nizamabad, Telangana. Speaking to The Quint, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju said that the video was from 2019 and a case was registered against the accused back then.