Old Anti-CAA Protest Video From Assam Shared as 'Hindu Unity' in Mathura

The claim states that "Lord Krishna devotees have broken barricades" in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
A video showing a massive crowd is being shared with the claim that it shows 'devotees of Lord Krishna uniting in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura'.
The claim comes on the backdrop of demand for a grand temple in Mathura, along the lines of Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath.
However, we found the video is from 12 December 2019 and shows protestors who had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) in Nagaon district of Assam after the contentious Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on 11 December 2019.
A Nagaon-based local reporter who had covered the protest on the day confirmed to The Quint the same.
CLAIM
The video was shared by multiple users on Facebook with the claim that Lord Krishna devotees have broken barricades in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh and that "all Hindus unity is now showing colours".
WHAT WE FOUND
We took the help of InVid, a video verification tool, and extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search result led us to a Facebook post by one user on 13 December 2019 that said that the video is from Nagaon, Assam and showed demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
The video was attributed to a media website from Assam called 'Inside Northeast'.
Screengrab from 2019.
Using relevant keywords, we found the video on the Facebook page of 'Inside Northeast', posted on 12 December 2019.
The caption of the video read, "In Nagaon, mass display of resentment against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was witnessed. This is one of the countless protest rallies taken out in the name of the Bill that was passed in the Rajya Sabha yesterday."
We also reached out to a Nagaon-based reporter who confirmed to us that the video was from Nagaon and that it showed people protesting against the contentious citizenship Bill.
The protest rally had started from Nagaon Nehruwali and the visual was from the Morigaon syndicate area, he said.
Comparison of viral video and images from Nagaon.
Comparison of viral video and videos from Nagaon.
Comparison of viral video and images from Nagaon.
Clearly, a video from 2019 of a demonstration against the CAA is being shared with a misleading narrative.
