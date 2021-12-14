No, This Video Doesn't Show an SP MLA Slapping a Cop on the Road

A 27-second video of a brawl, in which a man is seen slapping a cop, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows two Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders assaulting a policeman on the road.

The claim goes on to add that one of the leaders is an MLA from "Mukhtarganj", and warns people that if SP is voted to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, "this would happen in the state".

However, the claim is completely baseless.