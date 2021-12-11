The Citizenship Amendment ACT 2019: What Happened When Act Was Passed ?
CAA: In this episode, we caught up with activists, scholar, and a lawyer, who revisit when the act was passed.
Two years have passed since the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in the parliament. In these two years, those who have protested against the act, have also faced repercussions in the form of arrests and detentions.
Yet, the government has not written and rules implementing CAA. What is it that probably has resulted in this delay? Is it the protesting section of the country?
Protests have become synonymous to any mention of, or debate around the CAA.
In this episode, we caught up with activist and scholar, Fahad Ahmed, who led the massive protests in Mumbai, right after the act was passed. We also speak with political commentator, Professor Apoorvanand and Advocate Nizam Pasha who is lawyer in the Supreme Court of India.
Tune in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.