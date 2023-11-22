Dwarka Expressway Row: Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi Submits Second Report

AAP MLA Atishi.
Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi Marlena submitted another report on Wednesday, 22 November, regarding the corruption allegations against Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his son.
She reiterated her demand that the chief secretary be suspended, according to the report submitted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The case pertains to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) acquiring 19 acres of land in southwest Delhi's Bamnoli village to construct the Dwarka Expressway.
"The chief secretary (Naresh Kumar) made all the efforts to save the DM. A paper chase was going on and despite the facts, the district magistrate was not suspended," Atishi's report said.
The Delhi High Court has reportedly set aside the revised compensation for acquiring the land in Bamnoli.
Meanwhile, The vigilance minister has requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to refer the corruption case to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.
“The LG has made a blanket statement that there is no evidence against the CS; he has completely ignored the key findings of the report," Atishi said.
"It ill-behaves a responsible, accountable, and clean government to look away from such incriminating findings against its officers, for whatever reasons. The LG’s observation is refuted by the significant discoveries regarding connections between the CS and the landowners made in the report, which had not been disclosed by the CS at any point," she added.
Atishi's preliminary report submitted on 14 November alleged that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar's son had benefitted from the land acquisition as he was an employee of a company of the land owner's relative
Requesting LG Saxena to suspend the chief secretary, Atishi said, “The preliminary report furnishes concrete inputs that could guide the CBI and other investigative agencies in ensuring a holistic assessment of the circumstances to ensure that corruption is weeded out at its root."
