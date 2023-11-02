Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons: How AAP is 'Preparing for the Worst'

Do your bit to support our journalism. Become a member – and help us stay on top of the most important stories.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a party under siege. On Thursday, Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand was raided by the Enforcement Directorate, ahead of CM Arvind Kejriwal's scheduled questioning by the agency in connection with the alleged liquor scam.

Kejriwal decided to skip the ED summons and instead went to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for the party in the Assembly elections.

Earlier this week the Supreme Court rejected former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's bail plea, making matters worse for the party.

Sources in the party say that its leadership is preparing for "any eventuality" including the possible arrest of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"It (Kejriwal's arrest) is what the (central) government wants. They will surely do it under some pretext or the other. We are all mentally prepared for it," an AAP national executive member told The Quint.

The party says that there is a plan in place in case something like this happens.

What is the mood within AAP?

What's the AAP's plan in case of Kejriwal's arrest?

What will happen within the INDIA coalition?

This piece will try and answer these three questions.