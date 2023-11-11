As Political Gambit Precedes Pollution Check, AAP’s Priorities Hang in the Air

But there is little doubt that this year, both Kejriwal’s AAP government in Delhi and the Modi government at the centre were caught napping as November approached. They were so engrossed in their unending power games that they took their eyes off the ball. The result is perhaps, the worst pollution Delhi has seen in the recent years.

There are two stages to winning the fight to keep Delhi’s air clean. The first is to swing into action with temporary measures that alleviate the problem to some extent.

Several innovative ideas were mooted and some actually put into motion last year which helped to lessen AQI levels in the winter of 2022-23. One was the regular spraying of roads, trees, and pavements with water guns to settle the dust and small pollutants.

Another was the setting up of a smog tower on the lines of a similar machine in Beijing which has brought pollution levels down considerably in the Chinese capital.

A third was a plan to introduce colour-coded stickers for diesel, petrol, and CNG vehicles so that their movement can be controlled when AQI levels start to rise.

A fourth was an enthusiastic announcement by the AAP government which swept to power in Punjab in 2021 that it would facilitate cheap rentals of machinery so that farmers could clear paddy stubble mechanically without having to resort to burning it.