‘Very Painful’: AAP Leaders on Manish Sisodia’s Photo With Ailing Wife

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 11 November, took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to write that it was “very painful” to see the photo of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia hugging his ailing wife before returning to jail.

The former Delhi deputy CM, who is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was permitted by a city court to meet with his wife Seema between 10 am-4 pm in his Mathura Road home on Saturday.