‘Very Painful’: AAP Leaders on Manish Sisodia’s Photo With Ailing Wife

The AAP leader, whose bail plea was rejected by the Supreme Court recently, was arrested in February by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 11 November, took to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to write that it was “very painful” to see the photo of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia hugging his ailing wife before returning to jail.
The former Delhi deputy CM, who is currently in Tihar jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam case, was permitted by a city court to meet with his wife Seema between 10 am-4 pm in his Mathura Road home on Saturday.
After his arrest, Sisodia had resigned from his deputy CM post, also giving up control of the various other departments he held.
Sisodia’s relief on Saturday came with the condition that he could not talk to the media or “indulge in political activities.”
Earlier this year too, in June, the Delhi High Court granted permission to Sisodia to visit his wife. But he couldn’t meet her since she was hospitalised due to multiple sclerosis.
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha took to X to write,
AAP leader Atishi wrote, "One day Modi ji will have to pay the price for these tears in the eyes of his family…"
Sisodia also met with his son at their residence. They lit diyas and celebrated a low-key Choti Diwali.
On Sunday, CM Kejriwal too visited Sisodia's family on Diwali.
